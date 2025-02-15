"My fiancée would kill me" - WWE star Logan Paul reveals 1st celebrity crush

Several WWE Superstars recently shared their first-ever celebrity crushes on the occasion of Valentine's Day. Among them, Logan Paul also revealed his pick and jokingly claimed that his fiancée, Nina Agdal, would "kill him" for his answer.

Ad

Jackie Redmond posted a video on Instagram in collaboration with WWE, interviewing multiple stars backstage. The RAW interviewer asked The Maverick to share his first-ever celebrity crush.

Logan Paul admitted that his first celebrity crush was Cameron Diaz, specifically from her role in the movie The Mask. The former United States Champion humorously acknowledged that his fiancée might not be thrilled with this confession.

"I can't do this; my fiancée would kill me. Alright, probably Cameron Diaz from The Mask," Paul said.

Ad

Trending

Check out Jackie Redmond's IG post below:

Ad

Vince Russo says Logan Paul hiring WWE Hall of Famer as his manager is "huge money"

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently stated that The Maverick should have a manager in WWE. He discussed this on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws.

Vince Russo proposed a storyline where Hulk Hogan manages Logan Paul. The veteran argued that this storyline, which would involve the former United States Champion hiring The Hulkster as his wrestling mentor despite initial skepticism, would be highly profitable for WWE.

Ad

"He's [Hulk Hogan] gotta manage Logan Paul, man, I'm telling you!" Russo said. "There's money in that, man. There's huge money in that. Bro, can you imagine, again, if they tell the story that Logan Paul, 'You're not a wrestler, you're not a wrestler, you don't know what you're doing.' Blah, blah, blah, blah. 'Okay, I'm not a wrestler? I'm gonna hire one of the greatest wrestlers in the history of professional wrestling to teach me how to wrestle,' and, bro, they no-sell it, no-sell it, no-sell it, and then he reveals Hogan. Can you imagine, bro? You wanna talk heat?" he said.

Ad

Fans will have to wait and see if this potential partnership between Hulk Hogan and Logan Paul comes to fruition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback