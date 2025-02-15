"She's more racy" - WWE Superstar Seth Rollins reveals his 1st celebrity crush

Former WWE Champion Seth Rollins recently revealed his first-ever celebrity crush. He made this confession in a video shared by Jackie Redmond on social media.

The RAW backstage interviewer chatted with several WWE Superstars backstage on this week's edition of the red brand's show. In a video on Instagram, on the occasion of Valentine's Day, Jackie Redmond asked them about their first celebrity crush. Among others, Seth Rollins also shared his answer.

The Visionary revealed that his first celebrity crush was Kelly Kapowski, the character portrayed by Tiffani Amber Thiessen in the popular television show Saved by the Bell.

The former World Heavyweight Champion acknowledged Thiessen's appeal, particularly in her later role in the television series Melrose Place.

"First one ever, probably Kelly Kapowski [Played by Tiffani Amber Thiessen in Saved by the Bell show]," Rollins said. "By the way, Tiffani Amber Thiessen still mint," Jackie Redmond said. "Well, a little bit, because she's more racy [in that]," Rollins added when asked if he watched her in Melrose Place afterward.

You can watch Jackie Redmond's IG post below:

Seth Rollins takes a subtle shot at a WWE legend

The Revolutionary has yet to qualify for the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber Match. However, his former rival, John Cena, has already announced his spot in the six-man gimmick contest at the PLE in Toronto, Canada.

During an interview with Bobby Bones Sports, Seth Rollins acknowledged the high-profile nature of the upcoming Chamber match while subtly noting The Cenation Leader's exemption from the qualification process.

"That's going to be big. I hope I can get myself in there. I still have to qualify for it. I'm not even in the chamber yet. [CM] Punk's in the chamber. [John] Cena's in the chamber. Cena just said, 'I'm in. I'm doing it. I'm not qualifying; I'm John Cena,' and I go, 'Okay, I guess that makes sense,'" he said.

Watch the interview below:

The Architect is set to collide with Finn Bálor in the upcoming episode of WWE RAW for a spot inside the chain-linked circular steel structure. Fans will have to wait and see if Rollins will punch his ticket to the Elimination Chamber PLE.

