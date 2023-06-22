"My God. This family is big." "Tribz waiting to recruit him" - WWE fans go wild as another Anoa'i family member's debut is set

WWE has more than a few Anoa'i family members running the show. With Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in the middle of a feud with The Usos, another member is set to make his in-ring debut - Zilla Fatu.

Zilla is the son of former WWE Superstar Umaga and cousin of Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and The Usos. Umaga passed away on December 4, 2009. He had a dominant run, but he was taken too soon by a heart attack when he was just 36. However, his son is more than ready to carry on his legacy.

Zilla Fatu joined Reality of Wrestling back on December 7, 2022. Booker T announced his debut from his Twitter account, saying he will perform at his promotion, Reality of Wrestling, on July 15.

"‼️ The Debut of Zilla Fatu ‼️ Saturday, July 15th in Humble, Texas at the Humble Civic Center come see the must anticipated debut of @Zillafatu!!"

Booker T. Huffman @BookerT5x The Debut of Zilla Fatu



Saturday, July 15th in Humble, Texas at the Humble Civic Center come see the must anticipated debut of



#SummerOfChampionsIX #BloodLine #SamoanDynasty



8233 Will Clayton Pkwy

Humble, TX 77338



Tickets

shorturl.at/disIV The Debut of Zilla FatuSaturday, July 15th in Humble, Texas at the Humble Civic Center come see the must anticipated debut of @Zillafatu !!8233 Will Clayton PkwyHumble, TX 77338Tickets ‼️ The Debut of Zilla Fatu ‼️Saturday, July 15th in Humble, Texas at the Humble Civic Center come see the must anticipated debut of @Zillafatu!!#SummerOfChampionsIX #BloodLine #SamoanDynasty8233 Will Clayton PkwyHumble, TX 77338🎫 Tickets 🎫 shorturl.at/disIV https://t.co/8nHLfLi26C

The announcement was one that naturally excited a lot of fans. While many fans are already eager to see him compete in the ring, most didn't stop there. Some are already picturing him working alongside Roman Reigns and the other Anoa'i family members currently a part of WWE.

Some said it would only be a little while before he acknowledged the Tribal Chief or that Reigns would recruit him.

Others were bewildered by how big the Anoa'i family is, as there are already four active members from the family on the main roster.

Another fan sent out a warning to WWE stars, saying that if the young wrestler was anything like his father, Umaga, then everyone had better watch out.

Zilla Fatu said that his father didn't want his sons to wrestle in WWE or anywhere

In what can be a surprise to quite a few fans, as it turns out, Umaga didn't want his sons to follow in his footsteps.

Zilla Fatu spoke about it in a recent interview.

"I don't know if you or anybody else know, my dad did not want none of his kids into wrestling. My dad, that was a no, like he used to tell us, 'hey, you guys are not going wrestling," he said. [From 7:16 to 7:42]

It remains to be seen how his debut goes, but fans already want him to make an impact if he goes to WWE.

We at Sportskeeda wish the star the best before his in-ring debut.

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes