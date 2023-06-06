"My knee always pops out" - Active WWE star comments on 'reoccurring' issue

Despite wrestling on a regular basis, top WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has revealed that her knee continues to play up during matches.

The Eradicator is one of the biggest stars in the company. She has reached new heights since joining The Judgment Day last year.

During a recent interview with Greg & The Morning Buzz, the current SmackDown Women's Champion said her knee "pops out" regularly.

"My knee always pops out, it's just a reoccurring thing for me. I can never remember which matches it actually does it in," said Ripley. (H/T Fightful)

While working through a potential injury is not usually advised, many would be sad to see Ripley possibly take a hiatus due to her knee issue. The Eradicator's popularity among WWE fans has soared in recent months, and viewers would want her to continue her dominant run in the company.

Rhea Ripley is interested in a unique WWE match

Regardless of gender, Ripley is considered one of the most physically intimidating superstars on the roster.

In an interview with FOX 61, Rhea Ripley was asked if she is interested in facing some male WWE performers in intergender matches.

"I'm not too sure. So, for me, I would like to see it just for the pure fact that I also love beating up men. I love showing them exactly who I am and proving my dominance. And it's a different kind of excitement for me because you get to see the fear in their eyes when they realize that they've taken you lightly. Like they didn't take you as a threat, to begin with. So, I hope so for me, but I'm not too entirely sure what the future holds," Ripley replied. [3:35 - 4:12]

Rhea Ripley and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline intensely stared each other down on a recent episode of Monday Night RAW. Since then, many have been wondering if Ripley will lock horns with Sikoa in the near future.

