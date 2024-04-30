“My man!” Bianca Belair reacts to WWE star coming for her husband

As the stars of Love & WWE, Bianca Belair and Montez Ford are one of pro wrestling's most beloved couples. Belair has shown just how serious she is about her husband in responding to a fellow superstar on social media.

The EST and King Tez met while they were in NXT together. Their engagement was announced in June 2017, and just over a year later, they tied the knot. The pair has been a prominent pro wrestling couple since then, with WWE acknowledging their relationship in the storylines too. The couple are seemingly close friends with several co-workers, including SmackDown's Kayla Braxton.

Braxton took to Instagram stories today and posted a clip of her and Belair on tour with the company in France a while back. The clip shows Braxton trying to touch Belair's face on a stick, which had Ford's face. While there is a humorous tone, the three-time champion made it amply clear how serious she was about her husband.

"OMG [laughing face emoji x 4] One thing I don't play about is my MAN my MAN my MAN!!!," Bianca Belair wrote with the post below.

Screenshots of Bianca Belair's post to Instagram stories

Belair and Ford were recently featured in a reality series from World Wrestling Entertainment and Hulu titled, Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez. Filming for the eight-episode series began at the Royal Rumble 2023, and wrapped up at WrestleMania 39.

Bianca Belair on making WWE Draft history

The Draft 2024 kicked off on SmackDown last Friday and will wrap up on tonight's episode of RAW.

SmackDown chose to keep Bianca Belair as the first overall pick this year. This marked the third time in history that a female superstar was picked first, after Becky Lynch was the first overall pick in 2019 and 2021.

Belair took to Instagram and issued a message after finding out about her Draft pick. The 35-year-old revealed she is excited to stay on the blue brand.

"Just found out that I am the number one overall draft pick, I'm staying right here on SmackDown, so excited about it. I have so much history on SmackDown, I won my very first title here on SmackDown, have a lot of unfinished business on SmackDown, so happy to call this my home for another whole year. And of course, I'm the first... The fir-EST, we're going to make it work, the fir-EST pick, Bianca Belair The EST of WWE," Belair said.

Belair and Jade Cargill are set to team up at WWE Backlash France next weekend. They will challenge Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane, with the titles on the line.