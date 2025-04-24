"My name is Roman Reigns," "I'm a str**per" - WWE star drops heartwarming video

A major WWE Superstar recently broke his on-screen character and dropped a heartfelt video on social media. Karrion Kross was overwhelmed by the fans' response he received following WrestleMania 41.

In a video on X (formerly Twitter), The Doom Walker introduced himself to someone unfamiliar with wrestling as Roman Reigns and playfully stated he was a "str**per." Karrion Kross then shared his emotional reaction to the positive feedback he had received lately regarding his performances, including the AJ Styles match on Monday Night RAW.

"My name is Roman Reigns. [sic] I'm a str**per. [laughs cheekily] Yes, I don't know [if] that's what you're looking for. I can dance. I've had other interactions that I wasn't anticipating having, which is [sic] people telling me how happy they were with the AJ [Styles] match. And the Bloodsport match. They liked the little bits and things I did on the SmackDown [Andre the Giant Memorial] Battle Royal," he said.

The former member of The Final Testament admitted that he was surprised to see fans praise his recent work because, for the past two years, the only feedback he had received was related to his time in WWE NXT. Kross added:

"It's more been, like, people have recently enjoyed my work, and I thought that, when I was coming out here, all I was going to hear about was, 'I loved your run on NXT.' Because that's all I would run into for the last two and a half years." [From 00:01 to 00:51]

Check out the video below:

Karrion Kross went off following WWE WrestleMania 41

The Herald of Doomsday was not on the match card of WWE WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. However, he did interfere during the AJ Styles-Logan Paul match to affect the outcome of the bout.

On WWE's YouTube channel, Karrion Kross went on an explicit rant as he expressed his frustration at not being included on the match card for this year's Grandest Stage of Them All.

"I never asked to wrestle Randy. I never asked. That happened organically, and you ignored it for a viral moment. Good on Joe [Hendry]. Nothing against him, but you ignored it, and the crowd told you exactly how they felt about me on SmackDown when I was eliminated [from the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal], and you ignored it. 'Become undeniable.' My a**! You want a viral moment? On behalf of all of the true fans of professional wrestling: Guy with the suit and tie in the truck, go f*** yourself. That's from Killer Kross," he said.

Only time will tell if the 39-year-old star receives a big push in the Stamford-based promotion.

