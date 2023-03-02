"My new workout machine #1" - Asuka shows off strange training methods ahead of WWE WrestleMania 39

Asuka is preparing for her RAW Women's Championship match against Bianca Belair at WWE WrestleMania 39 in a unique fashion.

She won the Women's Elimination Chamber match at the premium live event last weekend to earn her title bout against The EST. Belair has been on a dominant reign since capturing the RAW Women's Championship from Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38 last year. The Empress of Tomorrow has a tall task in front of her but appears to be ready for the challenge.

The 41-year-old took to Twitter to reveal her training regimen ahead of WrestleMania 39. The former champion has purchased a Mario Kart video game machine in preparation for the biggest match of her career in Los Angeles.

"Start my special training for #WrestleMania 🤟⚡️ So I bought some new exercise machines 🦾 My new workout machine #1," tweeted Asuka.

ASUKA / 明日華 @WWEAsuka

So I bought some new exercise machines 🦾

My new workout machine #1 Start my special training for #WrestleMania So I bought some new exercise machines 🦾My new workout machine #1 Start my special training for #WrestleMania 🤟⚡️So I bought some new exercise machines 🦾My new workout machine #1 https://t.co/koIdCtE9DJ

Former WWE writer Vince Russo criticizes Asuka's build to WrestleMania

Asuka debuted a new attitude when she returned to the company during the Royal Rumble. Her new persona is far more aggressive and has caught on with the WWE Universe.

Former head WWE writer Vince Russo recently criticized the promotion on an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW. Russo noted that The Empress of Tomorrow's recent victory over Carmella on the February 27th edition of RAW was a waste of time because the audience knew it was going to happen before the bell rang.

He added that a victory over The Princess of Staten Island is not an impressive win for Asuka on the road to WWE WrestleMania.

"That's all it is, you're just sitting there, you're looking at your watch, you're looking for the show to pass, you know exactly what's going to happen. It's just a waste of time, they are not valuable using their time... She reminds us 'I'm the moonwalker, trash talker,' okay we didn't know any of that stuff. 'The Queen of Statin Island,' oh my God, come on guys. Bro in their mind this is their build to WrestleMania. They're gonna give Asuka a strong win next week. Seriously, that's their build to WrestleMania," said Vince Russo. [53:14 - 54:50]

Bianca Belair will likely be favored over the veteran to win the RAW Women's Championship match at WWE WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. It will be interesting to see if the 41-year-old can shock the world and put an end to The EST's incredible title reign at the biggest show of the year.

Are you looking forward to the RAW Women's Championship match at WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments section below.

Did a WWE legend just take a shot at Sami Zayn's physique right here?

Poll : Do you think Asuka will win the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania? Yes No 0 votes