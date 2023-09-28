"My scream will haunt me" - WWE personality reacts to resurfaced video of Roman Reigns' accident on SmackDown

Four years ago, Roman Reigns avoided a nearly massive incident on Friday Night SmackDown with WWE personality Kayla Braxton waiting to interview him.

In 2019, Reigns went by The Big Dog gimmick on SmackDown, but he wasn't a part of that year's SummerSlam. During this time, the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion was feuding with Daniel Bryan and Eric Rowan, which simply went into thin air.

During the July 19, 2019, edition of SmackDown LIVE, The Big Dog was denied the opportunity to make a challenge for the Biggest Party of the Summer. The 38-year-old star then decided to make his way backstage, and Kayla Braxton was waiting to ask him how he felt about the situation.

However, a pile of scaffold and metal suddenly fell down upon The Tribal Chief as the star managed not to take the complete toll on his body. The WWE personality, in her squeaky voice, screamed for help to save Reigns.

A video of this moment resurfaced on the internet, and Kayla Braxton reacted to it by stating she was taking acting classes at the time and her scream was something that would haunt her for life.

"Can y’all stop posting this!! I’ve taken acting classes sense then 😭😂 My scream will haunt me until the day I die 🤣💀," she wrote.

Roman Reigns' next WWE title defense reportedly revealed

The latest reports suggest that The Tribal Chief is advertised to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at a live event next month.

Roman Reigns last defended his title against Jey Uso at SummerSlam, which led to the latter leaving The Bloodline faction.

Furthermore, Wrestle Ops reported that the 38-year-old star will put his title on the line against former Honorary Uce Sami Zayn on October 14th at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

It remains to be seen if Sami Zayn manages to come close to dethrone Reigns the way he did at the 2023 Elimination Chamber.

