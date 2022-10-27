"My secret has been revealed" - Famous actor claims that he's unmasked WWE Superstar Kane

Famous Hollywood actor Seth Rogen joked about looking like an unmasked version of WWE Superstar Kane today on social media.

Kane is the demonic younger brother of The Undertaker and had a Hall of Fame career in the company. He is a former WWF and World Heavyweight Champion in addition to holding the tag titles with The Undertaker, Mankind, X-Pac, Daniel Bryan, and other wrestling stars. Current Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs portrayed the character for over 20 years.

The 90's WWE Twitter account recently posted a throwback photo of an unmasked Kane wearing a "RAW is WAR" shirt. Seth Rogen took to Twitter and joked that the world has finally uncovered his secret.

"Damn, my secret has been revealed," tweeted Seth Rogen.

Kane on former WWE Champion being underrated

The Big Red Machine recently appeared with Bret Hart and Jerry 'The King' Lawler on the Table for 3 series on the network. During the conversation, Kane praised Bret Hart for his wrestling skills and complimented The Hitman on his ability to entertain the audience while delivering a promo.

"I always felt about you that you were never the flashiest guy. You were the workman that went out and got the job done. But I also think that you're very underrated as an entertainer." Kane added: "I think a lot of that [is] just because of the character you portrayed. But then you saw what you did with Jerry in the 'Kiss My Foot' match and the other stuff. I just have always thought that you were a great wrestler who wasn't appreciated enough for being a great entertainer, as well." (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

Kane recently appeared at SummerSlam as the event was held in Nashville, Tennessee. It will be interesting to see when the 55-year-old shows up in WWE again.

