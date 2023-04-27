"My sweetheart Maryse" - Hall of Famer comments on The Miz and the former WWE Divas Champion (Exclusive)

Senior wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently lavished praise on The Miz and Maryse and former WWE star John Morrison.

While The A-Lister continues to remain in the spotlight on TV, his wife Maryse has taken a backseat from wrestling. Though she stepped back from active in-ring competition more than a decade ago, Maryse still occasionally competes, mainly in mixed tag team matches alongside her husband. The couple last teamed up at WWE Royal Rumble 2022, where they lost to Edge and Beth Phoenix.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter first spoke about The Miz's former tag team partner, John Morrison. The veteran journalist pointed out how Morrison had a sarcastic sense of humor.

He then praised The Miz, saying his transition from a reality TV star to a wrestler was "amazing." Bill Apter also mentioned how The A-Lister was married to his "sweetheart" Maryse and said they were "really nice" people.

"Morrison, when he was on the Independents, he was one of the most sarcastically funny people I have ever met. He was always very entertaining. And The Miz, coming from the world of reality TV to make a complete transition into pro-wrestling, is just amazing. And he married my sweetheart Maryse. I mean, they are really very happily married. I have met both of them together and independently many times. Just really, really nice people," said Bill Apter. (3:45 - 4:20)

Dutch Mantell hasn't been a fan of The Miz's on-screen work in WWE of late

Dutch Mantell doesn't shy away from sharing his honest views on wrestling. A couple of weeks back, on an episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the WWE veteran expressed just how much he disliked watching The Miz on TV.

Mantell said he's compelled to turn his TV off whenever The A-Lister shows up, explaining that he's never been able to take the 42-year-old seriously.

"When he comes on, I turn my TV off. I don't turn it off but I don't listen to him because you can't even take him seriously. He's not that funny, he's got that show on TV. I've watched the show, it's okay. It's just one of those if you miss it, you don't miss anything. But for me to take him seriously, and I've never taken him seriously even when he was in something serious. I don't know what it was, I don't know what it is but I don't much care for him," said Dutch Mantell.

Furthermore, the wrestling veteran also pointed out that though The Miz was a decent talker, he couldn't move any tickets for WWE.

