"My time is coming" - Promising star comments on his rumored WWE debut 

After recent reports made earlier this week stating that WWE is looking to have heavily touted star Gable Stevenson makes his in-ring debut, the 23-year-old himself has seemingly teased his eventual first match.

In 2021, the Olympic Gold Medal-winning wrestler, signed for World Wrestling Entertainment, with many seeing Stevenson as one of the company's next major stars. However, after being on the books for almost two years, he has yet to wrestle for them.

During an interview with the Associated Press, Gable said that his first match will be taking place sooner than most expect.

"I am still doing my thing. I have changed my diet, my body appearance. I wanted to be the best thing ever so when I did go on TV, it was going to be a sight that nobody has seen before. My time is coming and it’s coming sooner than a lot of people think." (H/T Associated Press)

The last time fans saw Gable on WWE TV was last December on SmackDown after he and his fellow Olympian Kurt Angle greeted the fans in Pittsburgh.

Triple H almost gave Gable Stevenson his first WWE match

An example of how highly the company saw the gold medalist can be seen from who his potential first opponent could have been.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani from BT Sport, Triple H revealed that there were plans for him to face Stevenson at WrestleMania 38 last year before The King of Kings had to retire due to health complications.

"There was a plan for me to do something at WrestleMania, I was going to do something with Gable Steveson and try to get him launched and get going. But when they told me [I can’t wrestle], I was like OK. I think that Steph[anie McMahon] took it way harder than I did and was like, ‘How is this not bothering you?’ I went [shrugs shoulders]. The wheels fell off, the wheels fell off, like they tell you, I’m done, I’m good." [46:27 - 46:37] (H/T Sportskeeda)

WWE is hoping that Gable Stevenson can follow in the footsteps of many other top athletes who made the switch to the squared circle, such as Brock Lesnar, Kurt Angle, and Ronda Rousey.

