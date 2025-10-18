"My own time might not be far off," says WWE star after John Cena and AJ Styles announce retirement

Two of the greatest WWE Superstars, John Cena and AJ Styles, are set to hang up their wrestling boots in the coming time. The duo could soon be joined by another major name who has hinted that he's in the twilight phase of his wrestling career.John Cena is currently amid his retirement tour and has just 4 appearances left on WWE programming. The Cenation Leader will don his wrestling boots for the last time on December 13. Meanwhile, AJ Styles has also made it clear that he will be retiring next year. The Phenomenal One even bid farewell to the Japanese fans at the December 18 live event in Tokyo, confirming that he has wrestled in his last match in the Land of the Rising Sun.Shinsuke Nakamura, who was also in action at the aforementioned house show, sent an emotional message after the event. The King of Strong Style showed love for his home country.&quot;What a special place Japan is. especially for those of us who wrestle. As AJ said, it’s a place worthy of giving everything you’ve got. Of course, that’s true anywhere in the world… but there’s something sacred here. I don’t know if it’s because I’m Japanese, but I believe the wrestlers and fans who shared this space all felt the same. Maybe.&quot;Nakamura also mentioned that while he has some things left to do, his in-ring career is nearing its end.&quot;John Cena, AJ — they’ve all chosen to step away from the ring. It reminds me that my own time might not be far off. But I still have things I must do. I’m still struggling, still fighting, not knowing what tomorrow will bring. All I can do is live this day with everything I have. Thank you. If only… one more time…&quot;John Cena and AJ Styles wrestled against each other for the last time at WWE Crown JewelAJ Styles vs. John Cena is one of the greatest rivalries in WWE history. The two men put on barn burners every time they stood across the ring from each other, and things were no different when they collided for the last time at Crown Jewel.The match was filled with iconic moments as the two men paid tributes to their former rivals throughout the bout. In the end, the Cenation Leader came out on top to close the Styles-Cena chapter.