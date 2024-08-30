  • home icon
"My time is now" - John Cena gets called out by 4-time WWE champion for a match in 2025

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Aug 30, 2024 13:56 GMT
John Cena: Retirement Tour starts in January 2025! [Image credit: WWE.com]
John Cena's WWE retirement tour is set to kick off in the coming year, and challengers are already lining up for a match against The Franchise Player. Recently, Carmelo Hayes called out Cena for a bout in 2025.

Earlier this year, John Cena announced a massive retirement tour for 2025, which will be his final full-time in the WWE. The tour will kick off in January when the Hollywood star returns to the company on Monday Night RAW's Netflix debut.

In an interview with Denise Salcedo, the former NXT, North American Carmelo Hayes called out the 16-time WWE World Champion. The rising star believes he's at the front of the line for a match against Cena when he returns in 2025.

"I will call out somebody just because I feel like this is the perfect time to do it. I talked about it earlier today as well, but John Cena, he's on his retirement tour. He put out the message. He said, you want some, 'come get some.' I think, to be honest, I'm right at the front of the line of people that are going to come get some. So, John, I'm just letting you know, just giving you the heads up. Your time is up and my time is now," Hayes said. [From 05:04 to 05:27]

Check out the video below:

youtube-cover

John Cena once assisted Carmelo Hayes on WWE NXT

Last year, John Cena returned to WWE for a short stint when Hollywood actors were on strike. In the two-month run on Friday Night SmackDown, The Cenation Leader locked horns with The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa.

However, he did make a sporadic appearance on the developmental brand, along with several other notable names and veterans. The 16-time World Champion was in Carmelo Hayes' corner for his match against Bron Breakker.

In the show's main event, Cena stopped Breakker from using the steel steps and left as he brawled with Solo Sikoa. The assist allowed Carmelo Hayes to defeat Bron Breakker.

youtube-cover

The veteran also provided some insight to Hayes and Trick Willaims on the show. It'll be interesting to see which stars will face John Cena during his retirement tour.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit Denise Salcedo and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
