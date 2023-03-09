"My whole persona just changed" - Teddy Long recalls the tragic passing of WWE legend (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently revealed that he learned about Eddie Guerrero's passing after he showed up on TV the day after his death.

One of the most tragic incidents in the history of the business, Guerrero passed away due to heart failure at the age of just 38. He was at the top of his game back then and seemed destined to be a featured act for years to come.

Performers from WWE and AEW regularly pay tribute to Eddie Guerrero on TV, which shows the kind of influence he had through his in-ring work. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long revealed how he learned of Guerrero's passing.

The WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he was in his element when he came to the TV tapings but found the atmosphere to be somber. Long added that when Fit Finlay dropped the bombshell information, he was simply taken aback.

"The way I found it out is I didn't even know until I got to TV that morning and I walked in and the first person I saw was Fin Finlay. I'm jolly, smiling and shaking hands but he didn't look in a good mood. He looks at me and says, 'well, I guess, you don't know.' And I said what and then he told me about Eddie. My whole persona just changed because I had just seen him but what can you do," said Teddy Long (21:30 - 22:01)

WWE legend Teddy Long on Kurt Angle and Eddie Guerrero's backstage fight

A few weeks ago on The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Teddy Long recalled details about Kurt Angle and Eddie Guerrero's backstage fight.

Though they were close friends, things became a little stiff between Angle and Guerrero during the match. The WWE legend revealed that they continued fighting even backstage, with many performers coming to pull the two apart.

"There's nothing bad you can say about Kurt. Kurt was the real deal, man. I can never forget the time when Kurt and Eddie were in the ring, and it got real stiff. And once they came back after the match, they continued backstage and we had to break them up. These two guys were the real deal," said Teddy Long.

Eddie Guerrero and Kurt Angle shared great chemistry inside the ring, with their WrestleMania 20 match being the most memorable of their encounters.

