"My WWE character" - Conor McGregor unveils wrestling gimmick and tags Vince McMahon in epic message

Even if you aren't an avid MMA fan, it's hard to argue against Conor McGregor's social media game being hilariously top-tier. In a now-deleted tweet, the former UFC champion revealed what could be his WWE character, which also had an obvious connection to Vince McMahon.

Known as one of the most charismatic fighters in UFC history, Conor McGregor was responsible for helping grow MMA's audience as he often featured on cards that broke many financial records.

Mystic Mac is supposedly way past his prime now, having not fought since 2021, but continues to be one of the most vocal personalities online from the MMA world. Due to his natural skills on the microphone, McGregor has always been linked to a WWE move, and he, too, thought it would be a good idea to give fans a preview of his potential gimmick.

The Irish star posted a tweet in which he detailed the backstory of his "WWE character," as you can view below:

"My WWE character. The babyface boss, Ron McMahon. I specialize in ambush and power control. Abandoned by the family in Ireland but made my own fortune brewing alcohol. And now I'm back. And boy, am I pissed -- @WWE @VinceMcMahon."

A screengrab of Conor McGregor's post

Conor McGregor has had exchanges with many WWE stars in the past

The pro wrestling community seemingly has a love-hate relationship with the MMA megastar. While he was excited about WWE's merger with UFC, Conor McGregor has targetted multiple wrestling stars in the past and also taken shots at the kayfabe art form and its athletes.

In 2016, McGregor boasted that he could slap the head off of anyone on the WWE roster, and as expected, talents didn't react favorably to his comments.

He famously even fired shots at Roman Reigns earlier this year, claiming that he would suplex The Tribal Chief if they crossed paths. Paul Heyman got involved on behalf of his client and had a heated back-and-forth with the former UFC double champion.

WWE is always open to working with celebrities from outside pro wrestling, but would you like to see 'Ron McMahon' make his debut inside the squared circle? Let us know in the comments section below.