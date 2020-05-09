Mysterious Hacker sends a new message during SmackDown

We received another warning from the hacker on the go-home SmackDown.

Along with the ongoing Mandy Rose/Sonya Deville angle over the last few months has been the weekly reminders of dissension and truth from the Mysterious Hacker on SmackDown. This week's episode featured a new recorded message featuring coordinates to Uneedus, Louisiana as well as a sound byte claiming that payback was coming.

Another revelation by the Mysterious SmackDown Hacker on the horizon?

The first big reveal made by the Mysterious Hacker was that Dolph Ziggler and Deville were in cahoots to sabotage a potential relationship between Rose and Otis. It ended the women's friendship and has set the two former friends against each other.

The video played by the Mysterious Hacker showed the pairings of Sasha Banks and Bayley, Big E and Kofi Kingston, Miz and John Morrison and Carmella and Dana Brooke.

The Mysterious Hacker said that regarding anger, you can usually hear it before you see it. At the end of the video package, a voice recording was played that said "payback is coming and it's coming real soon." The name of the recording was labeled with coordinates that lead to Uneedus, Louisiana.

As the recording played, it sounded like a female's voice. Bayley and Banks have had several miscommunications lately and one could be turning on the other. Will it happen as soon as this weekend at Money in the Bank? All of the Superstars featured in the video are involved in MITB in some capacity so we could be in for another big revelation.