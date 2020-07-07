Former WWE Superstars Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows possibly confirm reports about their future

After leaving WWE, it seems it's finally time for Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to move on to their next destination.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are finding another side to themselves after their WWE career.

AJ Styles with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in WWE

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were among the WWE Superstars who were released from the company in the middle of April as part of their 'cost-cutting' measures which they used during the pandemic. Since then, there have been a lot of reports about the future of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson and where they may go now that their time in WWE has come to an end.

Now, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows have dropped a big hint about their future in the wrestling business, which could essentially confirm all the reports that have been going around regarding Gallows and Anderson working in Impact Wrestling.

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows's future after WWE

It was recently reported by Sportskeeda's own Gary Cassidy that Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson had signed with Impact Wrestling after initially also reporting the Gallows and Anderson to Impact Wrestling post-WWE was almost a done deal.

I've been told Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to IMPACT Wrestling IS a done deal.



The pair will debut in July, either at Slammiversary or shortly after, in line with the terms of their WWE non-compete clause.



The deal allows the former WWE Tag Team Champions to work with NJPW. — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) June 30, 2020

Now, it appears that the report has been confirmed by Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in one of their most recent Instagram posts. Karl Anderson posted a picture of a ripped Luke Gallows on Instagram, where he was wearing an Impact Wrestling t-shirt.

"Damn @the_biglg how much sh** are you on? @talknshoppodcast @the_biglg @azucarroc #TalkNShopAManiaTapings"

While this is not an outright confirmation, it does appear that Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are paying attention to the rumors and reports circulating about them now. This also builds up a lot of hype ahead of Impact Wrestling's Slammiversary event where they are supposed to make their debuts. The July 18th pay-per-view event is being seen as the timeline where we receive the official confirmation regarding Gallows and Anderson.

If they do debut for Impact Wrestling, it will be interesting to see what role Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson will be playing in the company. According to the report about their deals with Impact Wrestling, their deal also allow them to go to Japan and work there, so we may see Gallows and Anderson return to their old stomping grounds in NJPW as well.