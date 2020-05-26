Starting tonight, WWE will have limited audience members in attendance- in the form of NXT performers.

WWE's empty arena shows are about to become a lot more interesting. Starting with tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, NXT superstars and other Performance Center talent will be used as audience members to help create a lively environment.

For weeks now, the professional wrestling giant has been considering making changes to the presentation of their shows. Recently, screenshots of a WWE survey sent to selected WWE fans started making rounds on Twitter. The survey in question included different options for improving the presentation of the WWE amidst the ongoing circumstances.

From adding pyrotechnics and including wrestlers in the stands as audience members to incorporating supernatural elements, the options were quite interesting. So, it's fair to assume that those surveyed voted heavily in favor of having unused talent as audience members.

It was noted in an internal memo that numerous audience members (PC Crew and NXT Superstars) will not even appear on camera. They will rather contribute to making the atmosphere of the Performance Center lively and better suited with WWE's style of entertainment.

Additionally, the talent and crew appearing on tonight's tapings were medically screened earlier today before being taken to the Performance Center. It should also be noted that talents were strictly advised to not arrange their own transportation since WWE would be providing that for safety reasons.

To help the superstars look more like the regular members of the WWE Universe, the company has also enforced a dress code comprising of WWE T-Shirts, black pants, and black shoes.

It remains to be seen which NXT Superstars are in line to serve as the "fans" tonight. However, Fightful Select (who also happened to get the scoop first) reported that Chelsea Green, Dominik Dijakovic, Jessamyn Duke, and Shotzi Blackheart are among the NXT Superstars who are close to the location.

AEW has proved that having wrestlers as audience members does a lot to make the atmosphere exciting. We are hopeful that this change will help us enjoy WWE shows more as well.