'Nah John Cena was a heel in total divas' - Fans react to a hilarious clip of the 16-time WWE champion

John Cena has been one of the most influential WWE Superstars of the modern era. From being the record-tying 16-time world champion to becoming a top Hollywood star, Cena has been able to carve out an illustrious career for himself.

Before he successfully transitioned into an acting career, Cena was part of the reality TV series Total Divas. The show covered the personal lives of some of WWE's female talent. Big Match John appeared on the show due to his relationship with ex-fiancée Nikki Bella.

An old clip from the show featuring the two resurfaced recently. In the clip, Nikki Bella is seen cooking a surprise meal for her boyfriend. However, she was left disappointed as Cena didn't seem to like the surprise. He was instead concerned about the cleanliness of the kitchen counter and wanted to make sure the spilled wine did not stain the marble countertop.

Bella was upset that Cena didn't even show an ounce of gratitude for her hard work. Cena was known for his strict 'house rules,' and this moment was one of the funniest things you are likely to see involving the legend.

Many fans have since reacted to this clip. While some fans feel that it was natural for people having OCD to react that way, others feel that it was inconsiderate of the former Divas Champion.

In 2017, John Cena's house rules were referenced as part of an angle that resulted in a mixed-tag team match at WWE WrestleMania 33 between the duos of John Cena & Nikki Bella and The Miz & Maryse. After their victory that night, Cena proposed to Nikki, but their relationship came to an end the year after.

WWE Superstar John Cena set to wrestle for the first time in over 5 months

WWE is set for an enthralling event in India tonight at Superstar Spectacle 2023. This will be the company's first visit to the country since 2017.

The show promises to be a spectacular night as 16-time world champion John Cena is set to perform in front of a packed audience in Hyderabad, India. He will be teaming up with Seth Rollins to face the Imperium duo of Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci in a tag-team encounter.

This will be Cena's first match since his defeat against Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39 earlier this year. It will be great to see the legend back in action.

