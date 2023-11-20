"NAH NOW I'M GONNA CRY", "Ripped my heart out" - Heartbreaking Bray Wyatt tribute at AEW Full Gear 2023 breaks WWE fans

The WWE fans recently took to Twitter to react to a heartbreaking tribute to the late Bray Wyatt at AEW Full Gear 2023.

Bray was one of the most talented and hardworking superstars in WWE. Many wrestlers have paid their tributes to the late star in their own unique ways and have also opened up about Wyatt helping them to get better at the craft.

During the AEW Full Gear 2023 Pay-Per-View, Swerve Strickland, formerly known as Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott, locked horns with "Hangman" Adam Page. However, the former paid a heartbreaking tribute to the late WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt with his gear for the match as he wore a similar gear to The Fiend.

A Twitter user recently posted about Strickland's tribute, which caught fans' attention, and they started commenting on it.

Most were left heartbroken to see the tribute, and others found it cool after noticing Swerve Strickland's gear during the show.

The Undertaker said Bray Wyatt was just scratching the surface of his WWE career

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, The Undertaker was sad that Bray Wyatt passed away at such a young age and added that he only scratched the surface of his WWE career.

"It's sad in the sense that he died such a young man, on a personal level. But on a professional level, he was just scratching the surface of what I think he was going to be. I think he was going to be really, really special. I mean, he already was. But he had just scratched the surface of what he was going to do in the industry," The Undertaker said.

