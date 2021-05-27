"Hell no!"- Shinsuke Nakamura responds to WWE fans' wrong assumptions regarding him

Shinsuke Nakamura is one of the best in-ring performers in WWE right now. Ever since his departure from Japan and arrival in the United States, fans have been clamoring for a world title win for Shinsuke Nakamura.

Lately, some WWE fans have been falling back on the fact that Shinsuke surfs a lot as a reason for why he hasn't gotten a proper push in WWE. Many fans wrongfully believe that Shinsuke prioritizes surfing over wrestling.

Thus, on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Shinsuke Nakamura finally addressed these claims made by fans and had a strong response for them:

"Surfing is not only my hobby, [it is] my training, my meditation and my life work. But sometimes people think "Oh Shinsuke loves surfing more than wrestling". Hell no!" Shinsuke added, "My first priority is always wrestling. That's why I chose surfing as a hobby for everything; meditation, relaxing and releasing muscle [tension] and training."

Shinsuke Nakamura has always been one of the most athletic and versatile performers in the world. Even in 2021, Nakamura has produced some stellar matches on WWE SmackDown.

Shinsuke Nakamura is currently feuding with King Corbin on WWE SmackDown

Shinsuke Nakamura with his crown

A few weeks ago, Shinsuke Nakamura defeated King Corbin in a match on SmackDown. What followed was an interesting turn of events as Nakamura got hold of King Corbin's crown and took off with it.

Following his victory over Corbin, The King of Strong Style took to social media to display his crown as he went around doing routine tasks while his entrance music played in the background.

In the same interview on The Bump, Nakamura shared his thoughts on being a king in WWE:

"There are a lot of [different] kinds of kings; King of Kings, King Corbin, King Booker. There are a lot of kings but I wanted to prove who I am. I am the King of Strong Style"

Last Friday night on WWE SmackDown, King Shinsuke Nakamura even got a personalized entrance as Rik Bugez played Nakamura's entrance music on a guitar as Shinsuke made his way to the ring.

So far, people have been fans of this new storyline for Shinsuke Nakamura. Many believe he is being prepared to be booked in a feud with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns down the line. Let us know what you make of it in the comments section below.

Please credit WWE's The Bump and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.