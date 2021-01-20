"Name a time, a place and we'll see" - Triple H gives his take on a possible cricket match between the Indian team and a team of WWE Superstars

Triple H recently appeared on Extraaa Innings and gave his thoughts on the Indian Cricket team possibly facing a team of WWE Superstars in a cricket match. The Indian Cricket team has just come off a historic series win in Australia.

The WWE Superstar Spectacle will take place on Republic Day. The show will feature top tier Indian talent. Apart from the ten Indian talent, there will also be a number of major names at the event including WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, AJ Styles, and The New Day.

Triple H recently joined Extraaa Innings and discussed the upcoming WWE Superstar Spectacle with Arjun Pandit. He was asked about his thoughts on a potential match between the Indian Cricket team and a team made up of WWE Superstars. Triple H said that WWE almost has enough Indian Superstars to form a team of their own. He added that he would definitely be open to match against the Indian Cricket team and said that all they had to do would be to name a time and a place.

"That's an interesting question, you know. We almost have enough WWE Indian Superstars to create our own cricket team. We have 10. That's interesting. Maybe we'll see if we can set that one up but I would definitely welcome a match against the current Indian cricket team. All they gotta do is name a time, a place and we'll see what we can do," said Triple H.

More details on the WWE Superstar Spectacle

The WWE Superstar Spectacle will premiere later this week on Republic Day. The show will feature Indian Superstars as well as several top talent. There will be 10 Indian WWE Superstars showcased including former world champion Jinder Mahal as well as The Bollywood Boyz.

A number of other Indian Superstars will also be in action including Kavita Devi, Dilsher Shanky, Jeet Rama, and Guru Raaj. The first all-Indian tag team in WWE, Indus Sher - featuring Rinku and Saurav - will also be in action.

WWE Superstar Spectacle will premiere exclusively on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony MAX on India’s Republic Day, Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. IST, with commentary available in both English and Hindi.

