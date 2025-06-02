Naomi achieves major feat following WWE SmackDown; shares message

Last Friday's WWE SmackDown was a big night for Naomi. The veteran superstar qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match after interrupting Bianca Belair's homecoming to kick off the show. The WWE Universe has reacted to the real-life Bloodline member's latest stunt in a major way, and now she's playing the role of the victim.
The Glow has been on a tear ever since she was exposed as Jade Cargill's mystery attacker. Naomi was defeated by her former tag team partner at WrestleMania 41, but she bounced back last week by defeating Cargill and Nia Jax to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Before the bout, the former TNA star interrupted The EST and pulled more mind games.
WWE shared clips from Friday night on TikTok, and videos related to the opening segment and the MITB qualifying match have drawn more views than others from the episode. The clip of Naomi crying currently has more than 6.4 million views, while the Triple Threat qualifier has almost 980,000 views, and another clip of Belair and The Glow facing off has over 2.5 million views.
A fan shared a TikTok screenshot on X/Twitter, and Naomi took advantage by playing the role of a victim to the WWE Universe.
Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE
"Look at how they revel over my pain [pouting face emoji] [warning sign emoji]," Naomi wrote.
SmackDown's opening segment led to Naomi defeating Jade Cargill and Nia Jax in a Triple Threat qualifier to secure her fifth Money in the Bank spot. She previously worked the match in 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2024.
Naomi announced for WWE Money in the Bank
World Wrestling Entertainment is just five days away from the 16th Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. Below is the updated lineup going into tonight's go-home RAW:
- John Cena and Logan Paul vs. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso
- Women's Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch (If Becky loses, she can no longer challenge for the title while Lyra is champion. If Valkyria loses, she must raise Lynch's hand and recognize her as the better woman)
- Women's MITB Ladder Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Giulia vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Naomi vs. Liv Morgan or Ivy Nile or Stephanie Vaquer
- Men's MITB Ladder Match: Solo Sikoa vs. LA Knight vs. Seth Rollins vs. Penta vs. Andrade vs. CM Punk or El Grande Americano or AJ Styles
Money in the Bank will air live from the Intuit Dome near Los Angeles, which is where the RAW Netflix premiere took place in January. Worlds Collide will also air this Saturday, but earlier in the afternoon, from the nearby Kia Forum.