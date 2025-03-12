Naomi attempts to bring Bianca Belair on her side ahead of SmackDown

Bianca Belair confronted Naomi last Friday on SmackDown. The EST asked The Glow whether she was responsible for attacking Jade Cargill last November, and the real-life Bloodline member admitted to her actions, but not without pinning the blame on Belair.

Naomi claimed she did it for Bianca as the latter decided to walk away after the shocking revelation. Jade stormed to the ring and beat down the former TNA Knockouts World Champion to end the segment. The EST is perplexed as she has to decide which side to choose.

Taking to X/Twitter, Jade and Naomi went back and forth. The former AEW star assured that the beating would continue. She also mocked WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, the former Trinity's father-in-law, whose promo was paid homage to by her during the SmackDown promo.

The Glow attempted to bring the situation in her favor. She tagged Bianca to show Belair how unbecoming and relentless Jade can be.

".@BiancaBelairWWE! See!" Naomi wrote.

Meanwhile, The EST has an ongoing story on RAW. She is after the rival brand's Women's World Champion, IYO SKY, whom she will face at WrestleMania 41.

Will Bianca Belair make an enemy out of Jade Cargill?

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill ran roughshod through the women's tag team division, but they had their fair share of critics, especially Jade, who was cited as someone riding Bianca's coattails.

WWE analyst Sam Roberts believes Cargill's "lust for revenge" could turn her into a villain when she goes after Belair. Roberts also wondered if The Storm would cost her former tag team partner the title opportunity at Allegiant Stadium next month. He predicted their story to commence sooner rather than later.

"There is something about Bianca Belair that is—even though she has this superhuman ability, she just comes across as a genuine person that people love. It would be difficult for me to justify why you would make her a villain," Sam Roberts said. "I feel like seeing Jade do something sneaky to beat Naomi and then have a slow heel turn. You could say Jade is justified in her feelings because she was put on the shelf, right? But I feel like that anger, that lust for revenge, you could twist that," he added.

As of this writing, The EST is after gold on RAW, and Rhea Ripley wants in on the title picture after losing the Women's World Title to IYO SKY. Meanwhile, it seems a singles bout between Jade Cargill and Naomi is the way things are heading.

