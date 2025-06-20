Naomi breaks character to praise 40-year-old male RAW superstar after his touching X/Twitter post

Naomi is one of the biggest villains in the WWE Women's division, and she's riding an incredible wave of momentum, truly entering the peak of her career at 37 years old. She broke character on Twitter to praise a 40-year-old male RAW star.

That superstar is the one and only Sami Zayn, who is considered a highly beloved figure backstage in WWE. He is one of the few superstars who are vocal about various social and political issues, although he often has to disguise and subtly message his political stances (especially regarding issues in the Middle East) due to his status as a WWE Superstar.

The sports entertainment juggernaut, being a public company (at least under the TKO banner), means that superstars aren't exactly encouraged to express their honest views on political situations, as they can be very polarizing and cause division, which is something WWE doesn't want.

Naomi broke character to praise Sami Zayn for tweeting about Juneteenth, which is celebrated as the anniversary of the end of slavery in the United States of America. She told the 40-year-old star that he has always been real in and out of the ring.

WWE seemingly has huge plans for Naomi at Evolution 2025

Naomi is expected to be a big part of the all-women's Premium Live Event, Evolution, and from the look of things, she could be slated for a blockbuster rematch against her biggest rival in WWE.

According to a report from PWInsider Elite, Naomi is expected to run it back against Jade Cargill in a WrestleMania 41 rematch. The two women made history when they had the first non-title women's singles match at WrestleMania since 2006.

When looking at the context of WrestleMania 22 in 2006, that match was a 4-minute Playboy Pillow Fight match between Torrie Wilson and Candice Michelle. It went on for a whopping four minutes.

In comparison, Naomi and Jade Cargill's story was one that was a little over a year in the making. While things mainly broke down after November 2024, when Jade Cargill was attacked, it led to one of the biggest grudge matches at WrestleMania this year.

Bianca Belair stepped out of the picture to focus on the Women's World Championship, but her emotional segment with Naomi, where both women cried, was highly acclaimed. The current Ms. Money in the Bank holder is truly having the best year of her career so far.

In 2024, her WWE return after a successful TNA stint set her up to be in the position she is today, and fans were happy to see her win the Money in the Bank briefcase.

It should also be noted that Liv Morgan's injury on RAW has reportedly led to a lot of shuffling of creative plans, as per JoeyVotes and TC on the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge.

However, considering that this rivalry with Jade Cargill is on SmackDown, it's hard to see any reason to change that. It's going to be interesting to see if the two women can top their match from WrestleMania 41.

