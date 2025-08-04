Naomi breaks character; shares heartfelt moment with former WWE Champion after SummerSlam goes off the air

Naomi survived a brutal Triple Threat Match at SummerSlam against former champions Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY, walking out of New Jersey still the Women's World Champion.

The RAW Superstar joined the rest of the panel at the SummerSlam Sunday Post-Show and opened up about her triumph at The Biggest Party of The Summer. She also shared a heartfelt moment with Big E, as she hugged the former WWE Champion upon her exit from the post-show.

Speaking after SummerSlam, Naomi had high praise for Ripley and SKY, while she got a standing ovation from WWE fans.

"I won't say this to their face but I admire those two so much. And what they have been able to do, elevating the division and the runs that they have been on, they are the best of the best. So, there is definitely the pressure (…) the Universe that I can be in this position and hang with the best of the best, by any means necessary."

She was then praised for her work, and she passed it on to her opponents tonight as she acknowledged the incredible bout.

"Thank you. I give credit to myself but also we’ve seen and know what they can do. Five-star matches on the regular, so, it was very special also to be able to share this moment. This SummerSlam, compared to my last as champion, how that ended, but to be able to share this night with them was incredible and to walk out still as champ," Naomi said. [36:46 to 38:00]

The reigning Women's World Champion will now focus on her next challenger, former NXT Champion Stephanie Vaquer, who got a title shot at Clash in Paris on August 31 after winning a Battle Royale at WWE Evolution three weeks ago.

As for the former WWE Champion Big E, he has seemingly transitioned to a presenter on WWE post-shows, as he is still recovering from a neck injury, and there is no indication that he will return soon.

