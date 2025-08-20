Naomi, Bronson Reed, Stephanie McMahon, and others react to WWE legend Nikki Bella's emotional update

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Naomi, Bronson Reed, and Stephanie McMahon, recently took to social media to react to Nikki Bella's post. The legend shared an emotional update after Monday Night RAW.On this week's edition of the red brand's show, Becky Lynch locked horns with Natalya for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. Both stars put on an incredible display of action inside the ring, but the bout ultimately ended in The Man's favor. After the match, Big Time Becks continued to attack The Queen of Harts and her teammate, Maxxine Dupri. However, when Lynch put Dupri in a Dis-Arm-Her submission, Nikki Bella came out to make the save.Nikki and Becky threw hands at each other before the former Divas Champion hit a Rack Attack 2.0 on her opponent. Bella is now scheduled to confront Lynch on next week's RAW.Following this week's edition of the red brand's show, Nikki Bella took to Instagram to share an emotional update. The WWE Hall of Famer highlighted some incredible things that happened on Monday, including her visit to the Eagles training camp, wearing the Super Bowl rings, assaulting Becky Lynch, and Naomi's pregnancy announcement.Bella also mentioned that she would be present in Birmingham for next week's RAW before thanking the Philadelphia Eagles for their hospitality.&quot;Yesterday was a dream! 💚Eagles training camp. Lombardi Trophy. Super Bowl rings. RAW in Philly. Bella Army. Naomi is pregnant!! And Kicking Becky’s a**!! ✨🙌🏼🤍🦅 Bella Army see you this Monday in Birmingham!! And HUGE THANK YOU to the @philadelphiaeagles for making me feel like a Queen and giving us fans some incredible moments at RAW! Can’t believe I got to hold the Lombardi Trophy!! 😭😭😭,&quot; she wrote.Check out her Instagram post below. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeveral current and former WWE personalities reacted with a like on Nikki Bella's post, including Bronson Reed, Stephanie McMahon, Blake Monroe, Chelsea Green, Bianca Belair, Tatum Paxley, Cathy Kelley, Saraya, and more.Meanwhile, Brie Bella, Charlotte Flair, Naomi, and Natalya left wholesome comments on it.Check out screenshots of stars' likes and comments below.Screenshots of stars' likes and comments [Image credit: Nikki Bella's Instagram]WWE stars Nikki Bella and Becky Lynch have been in a heated feud since The Man's controversial commentsOn the August 4, 2025 edition of WWE RAW, Nikki Bella confronted Becky Lynch, calling her and her husband, Seth Rollins, liars. In response, The Man claimed that she and Rollins were the greatest couple in wrestling. However, Big Time Becks did not stop there; she went on to take a massive shot at Bella, referencing the legend's former relationship with John Cena.Since this segment, the former Divas Champion and the current Women's Intercontinental Champion have been in a heated feud. Things are currently in Bella's favor after she assaulted Lynch on this week's WWE RAW.It remains to be seen how Big Time Becks will react when she comes face-to-face with the Hall of Famer on next week's red show.