Naomi, CM Punk, Stephanie McMahon and other WWE stars react to Jimmy Uso's personal update about his daughter

Jimmy Uso shared a personal update about his daughter, Jayla Fatu, on social media, which prompted reactions from his wife Naomi, CM Punk, Stephanie McMahon and other WWE stars. &quot;Big Jim&quot; has two children from his previous relationship. In addition to being a WWE Superstar, Jimmy is also a father to his children, Jaiden and Jayla Fatu. He was present at his daughter's homecoming, supporting her after being a part of the Homecoming Court. She was wearing a shimmering dress as his father smiled at the camera. In a post on Instagram, Jimmy Uso delivered a message to Jayla about how proud he was of her. He also tagged Naomi, who is expecting her first child with &quot;Big Jim.&quot; &quot;I'm proud to be your dad. I love you. Grateful for my girls. @trinity_fatu God is great,&quot; Jimmy wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostA ton of former and current WWE stars, such as Naomi, CM Punk, Stephanie McMahon, The Bellas, Nia Jax, Bianca Belair, Bronson Reed, Karrion Kross, Sami Zayn, Aleister Black, and more, liked and commented on Jimmy Uso's post. Even Kevin Owens' wife, Karina Steen, reacted to it. Here is a screenshot of some of the comments and likes. WWE stars react to Jimmy Uso's post. (Photo: @jonathanfatu on IG)Jimmy Uso wants to win a singles championshipDespite the recent reunion of The Usos, Jimmy Uso still wants to win a singles championship in his WWE career. His twin, Jey Uso, has already won the Intercontinental and World Heavyweight Championships over the past year.Speaking to Fox News Digital last month before Wrestlepalooza, Jimmy expressed his desire to have similar success as a singles star to his brothers &quot;Main Event&quot; Jey and Solo Sikoa. &quot;I would love to have a singles title, just to say that I've done it. I’ve been in tag team, still in tag team. Even when my brother went to Raw, I went with Solo. We tagged together and I kinda just stayed with them. I;ve always been in the tag-team scene with anybody, with everybody, especially lately, especially after me any brother split brands. That would definitely be a bucket list for me just to say I’ve held a singles championship,&quot; Jimmy said. While The Usos' reunion appeared permanent early on, Roman Reigns planted the seeds of a potential new story involving The Bloodline. Reigns had an intense pep talk with Jey but ignored Jimmy last week on RAW.