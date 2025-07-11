Naomi drops major tease for Evolution surprise

Naomi dropped a major tease ahead of her grudge match at WWE Evolution 2025. The veteran will be squaring off against Jade Cargill in a No Holds Barred Match at the PLE this Sunday night.

Ad

The Glow took to X/Twitter ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown in Nashville to send a threatening message to Cargill. The former champion suggested that she was working on a bomb and claimed she had a big surprise planned for the former AEW star.

".@Jade_Cargill I’m working on a BIG surprise for you 💥⚠️," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

The 37-year-old was responsible for the attack on Jade Cargill last November that caused her to miss several months of action. Cargill returned at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 and brutally attacked Naomi to get revenge. She then defeated The Glow at WrestleMania 41 in a singles match earlier this year.

Cargill then won the Queen of the Ring Tournament to earn a title match at SummerSlam. Meanwhile, Naomi won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match last month and can cash in for a title match at a time and place of her choosing.

Ad

WWE RAW star reveals Naomi's success has given her hope

Wrestling veteran Natalya recently shared that Naomi's current success in the company was an inspiration to her.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, the former champion stated that the WWE SmackDown star's success late in her career had inspired her. Natalya noted that Triple H still believed in the Women's Money in the Bank winner and suggested that her time in the spotlight would come soon:

Ad

"Naomi is so inspiring to me because it's proof that Triple H is willing to invest in a talent that has been around for a long time. She, you know she has talked about how she has been waiting 15 years for this chance, to have this match. You know, like, well over a decade to have this moment. She started a couple of years after me. And so the fact that she is this deep into her career and Triple H sees so much value in her ability in the ring and her ability to tell stories, it is giving me so much inspiration and so much faith that you know, my time will come too." [2:49 onwards]

Ad

You can check out the video below for her comments:

It will be interesting to see which star wins the No Holds Barred match at WWE Evolution.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More

Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE