Naomi finally breaks her silence on RAW & confirms the end of a major storyline

Naomi opened the show on Monday Night RAW, just one night after her incredible cash-in at WWE Evolution 2025. When breaking her silence as the new Women's World Champion, she essentially confirmed the end of a huge storyline.

The new Women's World champion came out and received a huge response from the crowd in Birmingham, Alabama. It looks like after several years in the business, she has finally gotten the respect that she deserves as a legitimate, top-tier superstar. Now that she has fully cemented that, she is the number one target as the newest star on Monday Night RAW.

At the start of the promo, she addressed Bianca Belair, in particular, telling The EST of WWE that she didn't betray her; she outgrew her. In essence, Naomi confirmed that her storyline with Belair and Jade Cargill is over. She also confirmed that she is done with SmackDown, and that's why she didn't cash in on Tiffany Stratton like everybody expected.

Although Naomi got the last laugh of the night at Evolution, Jade Cargill won the war with her after their incredible No Holds Barred rematch. In the eyes of many fans who followed Cargill since her AEW days, this was the best match she was ever a part of.

Both rivals will be competing in a Women's Championship match at SummerSlam, as Adam Pearce announced that the Women's World Title will be defended in a Triple Threat match involving Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky.

Cargill, meanwhile, is expected to clash with Tiffany Stratton as she secured her spot by winning the Queen of the Ring.

