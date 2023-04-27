Naomi going to IMPACT Wrestling is a good thing, says 2-time WWE Hall of Famer 

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has commented on the rumors of Trinity Fatu (a.k.a Naomi) heading to IMPACT Wrestling.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion parted ways with the wrestling juggernaut after she and Sasha Banks (Mercedes Mone) walked out of the company in May last year. Mike Johnson of PWInsider recently reported that the 35-year-old star will make her IMPACT Wrestling debut this weekend, and it's not going to be a short-term thing.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T shared his thoughts on Naomi going to the promotion, stating that it's a good thing for her.

"It's a good thing, at least she's not just going to sit on the shelf and wait and see if WWE is going to do anything, that wouldn't be a good idea. Out of sight, out of mind, time off is your worst enemy; that's just part of the business. So for me, seeing Naomi get back to work, that's a start. She's gonna be, and I hate to say it, she's gonna be in that testing mode now, as far as does she really want this... A lot of times in this business you just don't get what you want when you want it. It's just not the way it works," he said. [39:30-40:33]

You can check out the video below:

Booker T says Naomi wouldn't have left WWE if he worked with her

The former Women's Tag Team Champion has never competed in another wrestling company besides WWE. She's had a successful run in the company, as she's captured several titles.

Booker T shared that he wishes he had the chance to work with her in WWE. The six-time world champion added that if he did, she wouldn't have had a reason to walk out of the company.

"If I had worked with Naomi, she would've never had a reason to leave WWE. I really feel like I could've helped her achieve all of her goals. Because I felt like she was the best athlete [on the women's roster]. Was she the most talented? Not at all. Was she the best wrestler? By any means, no. But from an athletic perspective, I felt like I could bring her talents up to where she needed to be as far as getting to that next level." [46:17-46:52]

Eleanor ✨ @Its_Eleanor



She’s going to add so much to their women’s division, I can’t wait! Trinity (FKA Naomi in WWE) reportedly joining Impact is such incredible news!She’s going to add so much to their women’s division, I can’t wait! Trinity (FKA Naomi in WWE) reportedly joining Impact is such incredible news! She’s going to add so much to their women’s division, I can’t wait! 🙌 https://t.co/lcTWXa1dur

IMPACT Wrestling has a strong women's division, so it'll be interesting to see how she fits into that roster and who she'll work with.

Do you think Naomi will return to WWE one day? Sound off in the comments below!

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Hall of Fame and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes