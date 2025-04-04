Naomi hilariously mocks WWE SmackDown star ahead of high stakes match

WWE Superstar Naomi is set to wrestle in her first match since the Women's Elimination Chamber on the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The 37-year-old recently posted a social media post mocking her opponent.

The Glow ignited a new rivalry last week by attacking Michin and B-Fab ahead of the former OC member's clash against Charlotte Flair. However, Jade Cargill showed up to scare her away and save the former Hit Row member in the process. It was later announced that B-Fab would wrestle the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion on April 4.

After the show, Naomi issued a warning to B-Fab. She further mocked the latter with her response to an X/Twitter user stating he wanted to see the 37-year-old win the WWE Women's United States Championship in 2025.

"I don't hahahhahahahA⚠️," she wrote.

You can check out the X/Twitter post below:

WWE Hall of Famer gives honest opinion on Naomi being a heel

Naomi officially turned heel after the Elimination Chamber Match when she took full responsibility for attacking Jade Cargill last year. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently shared his take on the heel turn.

On a recent edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that he loved The Glow as a heel. The former world champion believes it would be very beneficial for her.

"No, I love it [Naomi as a heel]. It's something I've been thinking about, you know, she needed for quite some time. I said when she left the company and then came back to the company, and she was still the same person kinda threw me off a little bit. But this change, right here, definitely is something I feel like is gonna give her a lot more wind to actually get some work done. That's gonna put her in position to work with a lot of different people," he said. [From 1:01:13 onwards]

You can check out Booker T's comments in the video below:

Speaking in a video package last week on SmackDown, The Glow also warned Jade Cargill to stay away from her. It will be interesting to see when the two former allies wrestle each other.

