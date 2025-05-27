  • home icon
  Naomi makes a request to Dana White behind WWE CCO Triple H's back

Naomi makes a request to Dana White behind WWE CCO Triple H's back

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified May 27, 2025 05:10 GMT
Naomi (left), Triple H (right) [Image Credits: wwe.com]
Naomi (left), Triple H (right) [Image Credits: wwe.com]

WWE Superstar Naomi's character work knows no bounds. She went out of her way to put her rival Jade Cargill at risk. Her recent request to UFC President Dana White has sent some fans into a frenzy on social media.

Naomi and Jade Cargill have been at each other's throats for months. The real-life Bloodline member has been a thorn in The Storm's side and her quest to become the next WWE Women's Champion.

The Glow is now making it personal with Cargill.

Yesterday, she took it upon herself behind Triple H's back to ask the CEO of UFC, Dana White, to book a slap fight between Jade Cargill and Paige VanZant.

"@danawhite…@Jade_Cargill said she wants to face @paigevanzant [as] soon as possible," she wrote.

Check out her tweet below:

As exciting as this matchup sounds on paper, fans are unlikely to see Jade Cargill compete outside WWE anytime soon.

Jade Cargill and Naomi will be in action on WWE SmackDown

Jade Cargill and Naomi will be in the same ring for the first time since their battle at WrestleMania 41. However, it won't be an ordinary singles match.

As announced last week, Jade Cargill, Naomi, and Nia Jax will face each other in a Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifying match on SmackDown.

The Irresistible Force is dead set on capturing the Women's Championship she lost earlier this year. She remained unsuccessful when she challenged Tiffany Stratton on the May 16 edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

Her upcoming match could very well be her last chance to keep herself in title contention.

Jax is heavily favored to win the match, considering she has previously defeated Cargill and Naomi in singles competition.

Will she be able to repeat history and punch her ticket to the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event on June 7? Only time will tell.

Sidharth Sachdeva

