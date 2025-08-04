Naomi makes shocking claim about her own father following SummerSlam

WWE star Naomi made a shocking claim about her father following SummerSlam 2025. The veteran defended the Women's World Championship against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley at the PLE.The Glow's father played the guitar during her entrance at SummerSlam. It was a heartfelt moment at the PLE, but she has since &quot;fired&quot; her father following the event.The Women's World Champion noted that she was upset that her father was spotted with Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY. The popular star noted that she gave her father his pink slip for sharing a photo with her SummerSlam opponents, and you can check out her message in the post below.&quot;Sad I had to give him his pink slip for taking pictures with my opps ⚠️ bye dad, it was nice knowing you @derekmackband,&quot; she wrote.Rhea Ripley planted IYO SKY with a Riptide off the second turnbuckle at SummerSlam, but the champion broke up the cover. The 37-year-old then rolled up Ripley to win the match and retain the Women's World Championship.Popular WWE star reveals Naomi has given her hopeWWE Superstar Natalya recently shared that Naomi's success has given her hope.Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, the former champion stated that she was inspired by the Women's World Champion and suggested that she could be in line for a push on WWE television as well.&quot;Naomi is so inspiring to me because it's proof that Triple H is willing to invest in a talent that has been around for a long time. She, you know she has talked about how she has been waiting 15 years for this chance, to have this match. You know, like, well over a decade to have this moment. She started a couple of years after me. And so the fact that she is this deep into her career and Triple H sees so much value in her ability in the ring and her ability to tell stories, it is giving me so much inspiration and so much faith that you know, my time will come too.&quot; [2:49 onwards]You can check out the interview in the video below:It will be fascinating to see how long Naomi can hold onto the Women's World Championship moving forward on WWE television.