Naomi mocks iconic Rhea Ripley move following RAW

By Robert Lentini
Modified Jul 16, 2025 19:52 GMT
Naomi will be putting her title on the line at SummerSlam 2025.
Naomi will be putting her title on the line at SummerSlam 2025. [Image credits: WWE.com]

Naomi mocked an iconic Rhea Ripley move following this week's edition of WWE RAW. The veteran cashed in her Money in the Bank contract at Evolution 2025 to become the new Women's World Champion.

The former Glow took to social media today to insult Rhea Ripley ahead of their match at SummerSlam. The champion poked fun at her leg kick during her entrance and claimed that she was tired of seeing it. You can check out her post on X by clicking here.

"I’m so sick of you throwing that stank a** leg around 🦵 hahahhahahahahahahhahahahahahahah⚠️ @RheaRipley_WWE," she wrote.
Naomi kicked off this past Monday's edition of RAW but was quickly interrupted by IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. It was revealed that the 37-year-old will be defending the Women's World Championship against the two stars in a Triple Threat match next month at WWE SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Vince Russo comments on Naomi's Money in the Bank cash-in at WWE Evolution

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently commented on Naomi successfully cashing in her Money in the Bank contract to become the new Women's World Champion at Evolution this past Sunday night.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo claimed that he didn't watch any wrestling over the weekend. The veteran suggested that he didn't miss anything important after checking the results.

"I did not watch anything over the weekend, nothing. So, I got the results. I saw what happened and I said to myself, "What did I miss? Naomi cashing in?" Like, that's what I missed. A Goldberg retirement promo that got cut off too soon. Like, what did I miss by watching nothing over the weekend? I missed nothing, absolutely nothing," Russo said. [From 31:00 onwards]
You can check out the full episode of Legion of RAW in the video below:

youtube-cover

Before cashing in her contract in the main event, the real-life Bloodline member lost to Jade Cargill in a No Holds Barred match at Evolution. Cargill won the Queen of the Ring Tournament last month and will be challenging Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship next month at SummerSlam.

