Naomi posts cryptic message amid WWE suspension; fellow star reacts

Naomi recently posted a cryptic message on Twitter and fellow WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil reacted to it.

Sasha Banks and Naomi were the Women's Tag Team Champions heading into the May 16th edition of WWE RAW. The former regime booked the champs to face off against each other in a Six-Pack Challenge to determine Ronda Rousey's opponent for Hell in a Cell.

Instead of competing against each other, Naomi and Sasha opted to head to former EVP of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis' office. The champs left their titles on his desk and exited the building.

The former Women's Tag Team Champion took to Twitter earlier today to post a cryptic quote.

WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil reacted to the message with several clapping emojis.

Naomi reacts to suspended WWE Superstar's emotional message

After Naomi and Sasha Banks walked out of the company on RAW, Michael Cole announced that the two stars were indefinitely suspended on SmackDown a few days later.

Sasha Banks recently posted an emotional video on Instagram with the following message:

"Be patient, be gentle, be forgiving, when it comes to the matters of the heart. I know that this life could seem crazy cause it seems like the more you put it together, the more it kinda falls apart. But, don't panic. Because without losing who you thought you were, who you are meant to be could never be found. So just focus on understanding yourself, healing yourself and loving yourself, because your relationship with you is one of the only ones that you would forever be bound," wrote Banks.

Naomi reacted to her tag team partner's message and stated that being strong is her only choice.

"Strength and growth come only through continuous effort and struggle. You never know how strong you are, until being strong is your only choice. @themercedesvarnado you are and will fulfill all the dreams you envision."

Sasha Banks and Naomi have been rumored to be returning to the company but nothing has come to fruition yet. It will be interesting to see if either one of them is the mystery superstar at Survivor Series WarGames.

