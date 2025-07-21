Naomi pushes for Nia Jax to help her jump major star

WWE Superstar Naomi pushed for Nia Jax to help her jump a major star today on social media. The Glow cashed in her Money in the Bank contract last weekend at WWE Evolution 2025 to become the new Women's World Champion.Cardi B will be hosting SummerSlam next month at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. A wrestling fan shared an image of a ripped-up sign that read &quot;Naomi fears Cardi B,&quot; and the popular rapper claimed that the veteran knew it was the truth.&quot;Well… truth hurts huh??? @TheTrinity_Fatu @LinaFanene 😤😂,&quot; she wrote.The Women's World Champion responded to Cardi B's message by suggesting that she and Nia Jax jump her.&quot;.@LinaFanene let’s jump this heffa 😈⚠️,&quot; she wrote.The 37-year-old will be putting the Women's World Championship on the line in a Triple Threat match against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam 2025. Nia Jax hasn't been in action on WWE television since the Battle Royal at Evolution last weekend. Stephanie Vaquer won the Battle Royal and will be challenging for a title next month at Clash in Paris as a result of the victory.Former WWE writer reacts to Naomi's Money in the Bank cash-in at Evolution 2025Vince Russo recently commented on Naomi successfully cashing in her Money in the Bank contract at Evolution to become the new Women's World Champion.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, the legend claimed that he didn't watch Evolution last weekend. He suggested that he didn't miss anything important by not watching the shows.&quot;I did not watch anything over the weekend, nothing. So, I got the results. I saw what happened and I said to myself, &quot;What did I miss? Naomi cashing in?&quot; Like, that's what I missed. A Goldberg retirement promo that got cut off too soon. Like, what did I miss by watching nothing over the weekend? I missed nothing, absolutely nothing,&quot; Russo said. [From 31:00 onwards]You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:It will be fascinating to see which WWE star walks out of SummerSlam as the Women's World Champion.