Naomi reacts to major WWE achievement

WWE Superstar Naomi is currently absent from the squared circle, as she is pregnant with her first child. Amid her time away, The Glow recently shared her reaction to reaching a major milestone in her wrestling career.The 37-year-old has been a prominent name in women's wrestling for several years. She signed a contract with the Stamford-based promotion in August 2009. Naomi made her debut exactly 15 years ago on the September 7, 2010, edition of NXT. She emerged victorious while teaming up with Kelly, facing Alicia Fox and Maxine in the match.Earlier today, Naomi quote-tweeted an X/Twitter post about her WWE debut. She added a 'green heart emoji' and a 'warning' emoji.&quot;💚⚠️,&quot; she shared.You can check out the X/Twitter post below: The Glow was a part of the WWE roster until she and her then tag team partner, Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Mone), walked out of a show due to creative disagreement in 2022. She joined TNA Wrestling the following year and had an incredible run with the company before returning to WWE at the 2024 Royal Rumble.Popular WWE Superstar sends a message to Naomi after she announces her pregnancyNaomi announced her pregnancy and vacated the Women's World Championship on the August 18 edition of Monday Night RAW. Stephanie Vaquer, who won a 20-Woman Battle Royal at WWE Evolution, was scheduled to challenge for the title at Clash in Paris. Unfortunately, the match had to be dropped after The Glow relinquished the gold.A few days after Naomi made the announcement, Stephanie Vaquer took to her Instagram account to send a message to the former Women's World Champion. Although La Primera congratulated the couple on the pregnancy, she claimed that the baby helped The Glow escape losing the title to Vaquer at Clash in Paris. The 32-year-old added that she would be waiting for the fellow RAW star to make her return.&quot;I didn’t tell you before because you were surely overwhelmed with emotions, but I want to congratulate you and Jimmy on the future superstar that’s on the way ❤️. Someday I’ll tell your baby how they helped you escape from me and prevented ‘Stephanie Velcro’ from winning the title in Paris 🙃☺️😆. Enjoy this new chapter, I know you’re going to be a great mom, Chiquita. I’m already ready for Paris and I’ll be here, waiting for you whenever you decide to come back 💪🔥@trinity_fatu [Naomi]❤️,&quot; she wrote.Stephanie Vaquer is currently scheduled to wrestle IYO SKY for the vacant Women's World Championship at WWE Wrestleplooza. The two stars have previously wrestled each other twice in singles competition. However, both the bouts ended in a no-contest.It will be interesting to see which of the two stars emerges victorious at the upcoming premium live event and wins the Women's World Championship.Who do you think will win the title match at WWE Wrestleplooza? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!