Naomi reacts to new WWE edit ahead of RAW

Naomi reacted to her new WWE render ahead of tonight's edition of RAW. The veteran cashed in her Money in the Bank contract last night at Evolution to become champion.

Adam Pearce announced earlier today that Naomi would be making an appearance on tonight's episode of RAW following her successful Money in the Bank cash-in at Evolution. The Glow cashed in during the title match between Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY to become the new Women's World Champion.

Ahead of WWE RAW tonight, the 37-year-old took to social media to react to her new render with the Women's World Championship.

"Oooo momma look good on this graphic ⚠️😈," she wrote.

The champion lost to Jade Cargill in a No Holds Barred match at Evolution before cashing in her Money in the Bank contract. Jade Cargill is in line for a title match at WWE SummerSlam 2025 after winning the Queen of the Ring Tournament last month.

WWE RAW star reveals how Naomi has inspired her

Natalya recently disclosed how Naomi's success late in her wrestling career has inspired her.

The RAW star competed in the Battle Royal last night at Evolution but came up short. Stephanie Vaquer emerged victorious and earned a title shot at WWE Clash in Paris next month as a result of the victory.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Natalya noted that Triple H still saw value in Naomi, and it was inspiring to her. She also predicted that her time in the spotlight on WWE television would be coming soon.

"Naomi is so inspiring to me because it's proof that Triple H is willing to invest in a talent that has been around for a long time. She, you know she has talked about how she has been waiting 15 years for this chance, to have this match. You know, like, well over a decade to have this moment. She started a couple of years after me. And so the fact that she is this deep into her career and Triple H sees so much value in her ability in the ring and her ability to tell stories, it is giving me so much inspiration and so much faith that you know, my time will come too." [2:49 onwards]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

It will be fascinating to see how long the popular star can hold onto the Women's World Championship moving forward.

