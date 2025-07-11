Naomi reacts to top WWE star taking a massive shot at the Bloodline

Naomi took to social media to react to Drew McIntyre taking a shot at The Bloodline. She had an unexpected response to what the former WWE Champion said about her relatives.

The Scottish Warrior revealed in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated that he advises talent backstage to change their last name to Fatu if they want to get more opportunities. The Usos, Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa, and Naomi all carry that last name in their passports, and they’ve each had very successful runs in WWE.

After Sportskeeda Wrestling shared the quote on X, Naomi reacted to the tweet by joking that it was the reason why she changed her surname to Fatu.

"That’s why I changed my last name to Fatu hahhahahahhahahahhahahah⚠️," she wrote.

What exactly did Drew McIntyre say about The Bloodline?

The Scottish Warrior has a long history with the group. Solo Sikoa stopped him from winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle in Wales. And he never forgot about it.

Drew McIntyre said the following about The Bloodline in his recent interview with Sports Illustrated:

“No, I couldn't really care less what your last name is. My journey is very different from basically anybody’s ever. I came from Scotland and was the first-ever Scottish person ever signed directly from Scotland to WWE, a country of five million people... In today’s day and age, it’s lucky I’m as good as I am, or I might get lost in the shuffle because I suggest to a lot of the talent backstage when they’re asking for advice, 'Maybe change your last name to Fatu or something.' You might get more opportunities.”

The Bloodline was led by Roman Reigns for years, but Solo Sikoa took over after WrestleMania XL and made some big changes. The current iteration consists of Solo, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, Talla Tonga, and JC Mateo, but the group now goes by 'MFT' (My Family Tree).

