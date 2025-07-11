"Change your last name to Fatu" to get more WWE opportunities, top superstar says

The Bloodline has been at the front and center of major WWE storylines since its formation. The new Bloodline, led by Solo Sikoa, has seen several names join the Fatu family since its formation. In fact, since the OG Bloodline's split, its members have received more attention when it comes to singles competitions.

Being associated with the legendary faction means even the new members making their debut get to be in the spotlight right away. But this isn't the case for everyone, certainly not for The Scottish Psychopath, Drew McIntyre.

The former WWE Champion had to move away from WWE to find success before returning to the promotion as a more-established star. He recently interacted with Sports Illustrated, during which he detailed his journey to the top despite not having a family background in pro wrestling.

“No, I couldn't really care less what your last name is. My journey is very different from basically anybody’s ever. I came from Scotland and was the first-ever Scottish person ever signed directly from Scotland to WWE, a country of five million people. I’ve had such a unique journey, [with] a lot of ups and downs on the way. The longtime fans out there will know everything I’ve been through, and [I've] had to fight for everything I got," he said.

The Scottish Warrior then mentioned what advice he gives to wrestlers backstage, taking a slight dig at the Fatu family.

"In today’s day and age, it’s lucky I’m as good as I am, or I might get lost in the shuffle because I suggest to a lot of the talent backstage when they’re asking for advice, 'Maybe change your last name to Fatu or something.' You might get more opportunities.” [From 0:45 onwards]

Since the split of the OG Bloodline, the members of the Fatu family have had successful individual runs. Jey Uso won the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41, and Jacob Fatu won the United States Title at the same event.

Solo Sikoa dethroned The Samoan Werewolf as the US Champion at the Night of Champions PLE last month. WWE has invested heavily in the Fatu family ever since the days of Roman Reigns leading the OG Bloodline.

Solo Sikoa is set to defend his WWE United States Championship

The Fatu family will continue to butt heads, as Solo Sikoa will put his newly won US Title on the line this weekend. The Street Champion will defend his gold against Jimmy Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event XL in Atlanta, Georgia.

Jimmy Uso remains the only current Fatu without a singles title win, and he will look to change that at SNME XL.

Given the involvement of other family members in this saga, fans can expect to see more of them in high-profile programs in the coming days.

