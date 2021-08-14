Naomi returns to social media after a hiatus

Naomi has made her return to social media after taking a hiatus from all platforms. Former SmackDown Women's Champion deleted her Twitter account last month after several people blamed her for the DUI arrest of her husband Jimmy Uso.

Jimmy's arrest drew major backlash from fans. Reports even emerged that several backstage officials were unhappy with the arrest and Jimmy would be facing consequences for his actions. However, The Usos won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships from the father-son duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterio, a few weeks later.

Despite the trolls, Naomi had received a lot of support from her colleagues.

We love you @NaomiWWE sending you all the light, strength and positive energy 🙏🏽 — 𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖆 𝕿𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖎𝖉𝖆𝖉 (@TheaTrinidad) July 10, 2021

Support pours in for Naomi as she restores her Twitter account

The backlash that Naomi received was an unfortunate situation that could have been avoided. However, it is a relief that after more than a month, Naomi decided to restore the account. She posted a cheerful message on Twitter announcing her return.

"Took a lil break from social to guard my heart energy and mind back now," Naomi posted on Twitter.

Took a lil break from social to guard my heart energy and mind back now 🤗 pic.twitter.com/KSBzsRwEk2 — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) August 13, 2021

Naomi is one of the most beloved superstars in the WWE. Fans and superstars expressed their joy on her return to Twitter.

Naomi was moved to RAW as part of The Draft last year in October. However, she was sidelined for four months before making her return at the Royal Rumble event. She then teamed up with Lana until the latter was released from the company.

She briefly partnered up with Asuka and also competed in the 2021 Women's Money In The Bank ladder match in a losing effort. It was later reported that she was moved to SmackDown.

She has had a good amount of success on the blue brand having held the SmackDown Women's Championship twice. Naomi is one of the most talented and hard-working superstars in the WWE.

Her return to SmackDown is a welcome change and fans will definitely be hoping that she will be able to replicate her past success.

Are you excited about Naomi's return to SmackDown? Should she be Bianca's next challenger if she retains the title at SummerSlam? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.

