Naomi reveals what Bianca Belair told her after losing WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to The Judgment Day on RAW

WWE Superstars Naomi and Bianca Belair lost their Women's Tag Team Championship on this week's RAW. This title change occurred ahead of the Elimination Chamber event.

Ad

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez of The Judgment Day challenged The EST and The Glow for the Women's Tag Team Title. The Cincinnati crowd witnessed a hard-hitting contest. However, Dominik Mysterio's interference cost Naomi and Belair the title match, which led to Morgan and Rodriguez making history by becoming the first three-time Women's Tag Team Champions in the Stamford-based promotion.

That being said, both The EST and The Glow are scheduled to compete in the upcoming Women's Elimination Chamber Match on March 1 at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada. On X/Twitter, the real-life Bloodline member revealed what Bianca Belair told her after losing the championship.

Ad

Trending

"BB @BiancaBelairWWE told me to keep my head up and that’s what I’m going to do. #WWEChamber bound!" she wrote.

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Check out Naomi's post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Naomi opens up about major character change in WWE

The Anoa'i family member currently portrays a babyface persona on TV. She has maintained this character since returning to the Sports Entertainment giant last year, following her time in TNA Wrestling.

During a recent interview on Huge Pop Radio, Naomi stated her openness to evolving her established "Glow" character but emphasized the need for a meaningful and impactful change. If the opportunity arose, the former WWE SmackDown Champion envisioned a complete transformation, possibly into a villainous role.

Ad

"I do love what Naomi has done and become at this point. However, I don't ever want to become stagnant, complacent, or just coasting. I feel like there is a time for The Glow to change and evolve, and so I'm always up for it. But also, I don't want to force anything. The timing has to be right. For me to change after being so connected and established, and something that still works, I would want it to be worth it and go all in. [...] I got to be nasty, dirty, something y'all ain't never seen before. Everything's got to change, and I'm up for it," she said.

Ad

Fans will have to wait and see whether Naomi and Bianca Belair will work together inside the Women's Elimination Chamber match, or if they will be at each other's throats, vying to punch a ticket to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback