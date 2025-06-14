Naomi reveals non-PG thing Jimmy Uso told her

Naomi's popularity has soared ever since she turned heel after the 2025 Elimination Chamber earlier this year. Upon her return to weekly programming after several months at the PLE, Jade Cargill ambushed The Glow, who eventually admitted that she was the one who consigned the former AEW star to the bench via a vicious backstage attack last November.

The former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion has since fully embraced her dark side. Her character work both on television and on social media has been exceptional. On X (formerly Twitter), the seemingly unhinged Naomi often makes non-PG comments, leaving fans in stitches.

Recently, she reacted to a non-PG post from a fan who shared pictures of her perfectly toned body and admired her backside with the caption that read, “It sits so perfectly!” The Glow quoted the post and wrote that her husband, Jimmy Uso, said the same. Her response, as usual, left fans in stitches.

''Dats [sic] what he said. BIG JIM, of course!'' she wrote.

Check out her post below:

Naomi recently broke character to explain her 2022 WWE walkout

Naomi got emotional at the post-Money in the Bank show after winning the coveted briefcase. The WWE Superstar broke her on-screen character to address her dramatic walkout from the company alongside Mercedes Mone (FKA Sasha Banks) in May 2022.

She revealed that she had to leave to evolve her character in her bid to reclaim the top spot in WWE's women's division.

“After experiencing my little situation, my walkout and coming to TNA, I came back with a different mindset and different attitude,” she said. “I think it is the one that I needed all along. The Glow, in the beginning of my career, got me this far, but I felt with this new revelation and evolution of women in this top-tier talent, I had to become something else to get back to the top. That is what I’m on the journey of doing and becoming now. Everybody who don’t [sic] believe in me, like it, or got something to say better, proceed with caution,” she said. [H/T: Ringside News]

After a successful stint in TNA Wrestling, the 37-year-old returned to the global juggernaut at the 2024 Royal Rumble PLE. It will be interesting to see when and on whom Naomi ends up cashing in her MITB contract.

