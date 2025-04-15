Naomi's bold message ahead of WrestleMania 41 gets an interesting reaction from Journey Fatu

Naomi sent a bold message on social media that caught the attention of several superstars, including real-life Bloodline member Journey Fatu. She will face Jade Cargill at WrestleMania 41.
The issues between Naomi and Cargill began several months ago. The Storm was ambushed backstage on SmackDown in November 2024 and was subsequently forced to relinquish the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. This also led to Cargill missing the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match. She returned at Elimination Chamber: Toronto and brutalized The Glow, who later admitted to being the attacker.
On Instagram, the 37-year-old's recent post, in which she shared several pictures of herself laced with razor blades and warned everyone to "proceed with caution," caught the attention of Jacob Fatu's brother, who reacted with the blood drop emoji.
Rikishi was heartbroken to see the differences between Jade Cargill, Naomi, and Bianca Belair before WrestleMania 41
After Naomi admitted to Bianca Belair that she was indeed the attacker of Jade Cargill, The EST abandoned her former tag team partner, allowing The Storm to attack the 37-year-old superstar.
The Glow's father-in-law and WWE Hall of Famer, Rikishi, was heartbroken to see the differences between the three superstars. Speaking on the Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, he said:
"I'm heartbroken. Still to this day, we can honestly say we all still loved Jade, Bianca, and Naomi together. I still hope that somehow, these girls can work out their differences, even though they are going into WrestleMania to have a match against each other. I was heartbroken when it happened."
At WrestleMania XL, Cargill, Belair, and the real-life Bloodline member faced Damage CTRL in a six-woman tag team match. The trio was victorious against Kairi Sane, Asuka, and Dakota Kai.
Things have since changed drastically, with Belair set to challenge IYO SKY for the WWE Women's World Championship in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41. The match will also include Rhea Ripley.
Meanwhile, The Glow and The Storm will cross paths in a historic singles match. This will be Cargill's first-ever singles match at The Showcase of The Immortals.