Former WWE Superstar criticizes Naomi and Sasha Banks for walking out on Vince McMahon

Mario Mancini, a WWE Superstar between 1984 and 1991, has raised questions about Naomi and Sasha Banks’ recent decision to walk out on Vince McMahon.

The former Women’s Tag Team Champions were indefinitely suspended and stripped of their titles after leaving the building during the May 16 episode of RAW. They were scheduled to participate in a six-pack challenge match in the main event, but reportedly had issues with WWE’s booking.

Speaking on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Mancini made it clear that he disagreed with Naomi and Banks’ decision.

“I don’t agree to anybody walking out on Vince McMahon… no one,” Mancini said. “Whoever you are, male or female or other, you’re trying to make it into the wrestling business. You get a chance with the WWE, Vince likes you, Vince takes you in, gives you a gimmick, and gives you a push.” [26:09-26:41]

Since their dramatic walkout, Naomi and Banks’ merchandise has been removed from WWE’s online store. The Boss has also been replaced in WWE television show introductions by Cody Rhodes.

Mario Mancini’s interesting approach to working for Vince McMahon

Wrestling Jobbers @wwfwcwjobber #wwe Mario Mancini debuted WWF in 1984, turning pro six weeks after his 18th birthday, making him the youngest wrestler in the WWF at the time. His record shows he only scored three wins out of 128 matches in the WWF. His final win was over a jobber named Vance Veron. #jobber Mario Mancini debuted WWF in 1984, turning pro six weeks after his 18th birthday, making him the youngest wrestler in the WWF at the time. His record shows he only scored three wins out of 128 matches in the WWF. His final win was over a jobber named Vance Veron. #jobber #wwe https://t.co/PNfNguz6TU

One of Mancini’s most memorable career highlights came in November 1990 when he worked as The Undertaker’s first WWE opponent. He also competed in matches against the likes of Bret Hart and Randy Savage.

As someone who prides himself on professionalism, Mancini believes superstars should do exactly as they are told by McMahon.

“My philosophy is, ‘Vince, am I working tonight?’” Mancini added. “‘No, Mario, but my car’s outside. Here’s a bucket and here’s a sponge. There’s a hose out there. Go wash it for me.’ ‘Okay, what kind of soap do you have?’ That’s my philosophy. No one’s bigger than the business.” [26:59-27:23]

Two weeks on from the controversial incident, Naomi and Banks’ in-ring futures remain unclear. WWE plans to hold a tournament to crown new Women’s Tag Team Champions, but details about the participants have not yet been announced.

Please credit the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

What will happen to WWE without Roman Reigns? Hear it from a living legend himself.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Naomi and Sasha Banks will appear in WWE again? Yes No 7 votes so far