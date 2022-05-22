Top star on a winning streak replaces Sasha Banks in WWE's “Then, Now, Forever” intro

Sasha Banks has been replaced by Cody Rhodes in WWE's signature “Then, Now, Forever” intro.

The aftermath of Sasha Banks and Naomi's WWE RAW walkout hasn't been pretty in the least. The two stars have been heavily bashed in commentary on RAW and SmackDown. Their merchandise has also been removed from the official WWE Shop website. Additionally, WWE recently announced that the duo had been suspended and that they had let everyone down with their actions.

WWE has now erased Banks from its “Then, Now, Forever” signature intro and replaced her with top RAW Superstar Cody Rhodes. For those unaware, Rhodes is one of the hottest acts on WWE TV at the moment. He returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 with a big win over Seth Rollins. He's been on an impressive winning streak on WWE TV ever since. Check out the clip below:

Sasha Banks is seemingly unbothered by WWE's actions

The WWE Universe was quite divided over Banks and Naomi's walkout on RAW. A large number of fans came in support of the duo and bashed WWE in the process. Many other fans supported WWE on social media and called for strict action against the two stars.

So far, Banks hasn't reacted at all to the controversy. She was recently spotted at a concert. Judging by her demeanor at the concert, Sasha seems to be having the time of her life and isn't bothered by recent events.

Former WWE Champion CM Punk was among those who stood up for Sasha and Naomi on social media. The current AEW star urged the WWE locker room to stand up for them in a heartfelt message:

"Doesn’t matter if your opinion of your coworker is positive or negative. Stand with them. Because they’ll do the same thing to you and you’ll wish someone helped. Trust me. You’re expendable. Together you’re unstoppable," Punk wrote.

Punk has stood up for wrestlers' rights on various occasions in the past. The iconic "Summer of Punk" storyline in 2011 was rooted in reality as Punk talked about wanting to see his co-workers being treated well on a bunch of occasions.

Banks and Naomi's future looks bleak for their WWE careers, as the company is repeatedly taking severe measures against them.

What are your honest thoughts on this situation? Did Banks and Naomi mess up big time? Or were they on the right side?

