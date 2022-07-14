Naomi sends a cryptic message in a now-deleted tweet, gets called out by WWE Universe for her errors 

Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, Naomi, took to Twitter recently to send a cryptic message.

In a now-deleted post, she mentioned that anything that costs one their peace is too expensive. However, the tweet seemingly had multiple grammatical errors, which were quickly pointed out by the fans.

The Brass Ring @TheBrassRing1 Naomi deleted because of the grammar error Naomi deleted because of the grammar error https://t.co/RjvKKg6629

Naomi took the hilarious replies lightly as she responded to a fan who pointed out her grammatical errors. She tweeted

Trinity Fatu @NaomiWWE I need edit button asap @AluMatar69 I knooooowI need edit button asap @AluMatar69 I knooooow 😩 I need edit button asap 💀

Naomi recently responded to former WWE Superstar Lince Dorado on Twitter

Naomi recently engaged in an interesting Twitter interaction with former WWE Superstar, Lince Dorado. The former Women's Tag Team Champions' status in the company, along with her long-term partner Sasha Banks, is still unknown.

However, that didn't prevent Dorado from questioning if Naomi was ready to link up with the former to do some "lucha things".

In response to the former Lucha House Party member, the 34-year-old tweeted:

Back in May of 2022, Naomi and Banks reportedly walked out of the company during an episode of Monday Night RAW. It was later suggested that the duo weren't on the same page as the creative team, especially in regards to the Women's Tag Team Championship.

It was also noted by PWInsider that the two superstars have been internally removed from the company's roster. Mike Johnson reported:

"While there has been no official indication they have been released, PWInsider.com can confirm that both Sasha Banks and Naomi were removed from WWE's Internal roster over the last 24 hours,"

It is yet to be decided what plans the Stamford-based promotion has in store for the Women's Tag Team Championship, which has been vacated since Naomi and Banks left.

For now, the two former champions are yet to reveal their next big move in the pro wrestling industry. In other news, Sasha Banks is set to make her first public appearance outside of WWE next month.

