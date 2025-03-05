Naomi sends heartfelt message following Jade Cargill attack

Naomi sent a heartfelt message today on social media after being attacked by Jade Cargill at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. Cargill was the victim of a backstage attack by a mystery assailant on the November 22, 2024, episode of SmackDown and missed several months of action before her return at the premium live event this past Saturday night.

The veteran played Ethel Johnson in the Queen of the Ring film, which will be released this week in the United States. She attended the premiere of the film sporting a neck brace and sent a heartfelt message to director Ash Avildsen, as seen in her post below.

"Thank you @ashavildsen for giving me the opportunity to be apart of something truly special. I can’t wait for the world to see @QOTRmovie! (In theaters tomorrow evening)," she wrote.

Naomi replaced Jade Cargill in the tag team with Bianca Belair following the attack last November. The duo lost the Women's Tag Team Championship to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on the February 24 edition of WWE RAW.

Bianca Belair won the Women's Elimination Chamber match and is set to challenge IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania. The Genius of the SKY won the title by defeating Rhea Ripley in the main event of this past Monday's episode of the red brand.

Former WWE writer upset company didn't follow up on Naomi's storyline on RAW

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently took the company to task for not providing an update on Naomi's storyline during this past Monday's edition of WWE RAW.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo noted that the company didn't have the former SmackDown Women's Champion speak with Bianca Belair during the show. The veteran felt that the company failed to capitalize on the storyline following Elimination Chamber.

"We couldn't at least have gotten Bianca Belair getting some kind of explanation from Naomi? We didn't even get that. Like Bianca Belair waiting for Naomi, 'Hey, I've been calling you all morning. I thought we were riding to the building together. Obviously, you're trying to avoid me.' We didn't even get that," he said. [From 1:11:25 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Bianca Belair was stunned to see Jade Cargill attack her tag team partner at WWE Elimination Chamber. It will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for the storyline on the road to WrestleMania 41 next month.

