Naomi sends a message to Jey Uso ahead of WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Naomi recently took to social media to send a message to Jey Uso ahead of the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The Yeet Master won the Royal Rumble this year.

In 2024, Jey Uso gained massive popularity in World Wrestling Entertainment. Fans were rooting for him to win a major singles title and it looks like the Triple H-led creative seemingly listened to the audience as Jey finally won the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

However, after dropping the IC Title against Bron Breakker, The Yeet Master set his eyes on winning his first World Title. The OG Bloodline member has now taken a big step towards achieving his dream as he won this year's Men's Royal Rumble Match. Jey will now get the opportunity to face either Gunther or Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

Jey Uso recently took to Instagram to upload a behind-the-scenes video from the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. In the clip, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion can be seen hanging out with his kid.

Check out his post below:

This post caught real-life Bloodline member Naomi's attention and she left a comment on it. The Glow jokingly asked Jey to put his son and her nephew on a payroll.

"Put my nephew on payroll he booked and busy 😂😍😘," she commented.

Check out a screenshot of her comment below:

Screenshot of Naomi's comment [Image credits: Jey Uso's Instagram]

Bill Apter believes Jey Uso will lose to Cody Rhodes in a potential match at WWE WrestleMania 41

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Bill Apter said that he believed Jey Uso would lose if he chose to face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. The veteran wrestling journalist also mentioned that despite the loss, The Yeet Master's credibility will not go down:

"Against Cody, I think Jey Uso will look great in defeat. That's what I think is gonna happen. That hug, that hug between him and Cody could have been very telling that this might be the guy, okay? But I don't think he is gonna take the belt off of Cody Rhodes."

It remains to be seen who Jey Uso will choose to face between Cody Rhodes and Gunther at this year's Show of Shows.

